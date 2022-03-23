SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPX by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

