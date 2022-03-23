STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $123.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.75.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of STAA traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

