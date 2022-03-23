Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU) Shares Up 10.9%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRACU)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

