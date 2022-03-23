Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $141.55

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $141.55 and last traded at $141.82, with a volume of 32760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average of $177.99.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $402,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $293,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

