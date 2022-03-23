Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 55,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

