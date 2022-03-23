State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $411,000 Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.63. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

