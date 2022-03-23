State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $445,000 Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE NBR opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $171.26.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Nabors Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.