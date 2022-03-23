State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLW opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $493.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.25. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

