State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 475 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $391.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

