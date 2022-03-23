State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 305 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

