State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 145.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

