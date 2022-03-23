Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 674,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 1,133,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 169,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

