Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.
NYSE:SCS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 674,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.84.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
