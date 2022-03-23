Steph & Co. Acquires 171 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

