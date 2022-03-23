Steph & Co. Acquires New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.23. 2,115,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.73 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.58. The company has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.