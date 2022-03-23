Steph & Co. Buys New Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $321,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 96.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 69,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

