Steph & Co. Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steph & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,894,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,197,758. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.