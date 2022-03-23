Steph & Co. Purchases New Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. 279,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Definitive Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.