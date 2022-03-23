Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,158 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,729% compared to the average volume of 48 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

