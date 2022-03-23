Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,158 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,729% compared to the average volume of 48 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.
Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
