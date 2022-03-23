StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 253.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

