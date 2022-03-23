StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.58.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
