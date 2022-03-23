StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

