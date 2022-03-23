StockNews.com Upgrades Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

