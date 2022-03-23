Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

About Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

