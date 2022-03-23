Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.
About Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storm Resources (SRMLF)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.