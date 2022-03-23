Strs Ohio Has $112.73 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,089,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $112,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,443,345. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

