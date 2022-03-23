Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,646 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $174,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. 514,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,418,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

