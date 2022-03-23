Strs Ohio Sells 1,814 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $121,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, reaching $410.14. 24,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.71 and a 200-day moving average of $435.44. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.60 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.