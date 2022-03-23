Switch (ESH) Price Hits $0.0164 on Exchanges

Switch (ESH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Switch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $198,935.21 and approximately $63,774.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Switch has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00302306 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.13 or 0.01258488 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

