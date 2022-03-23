Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.22

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 4982194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $33,440,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

