Syntropy Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last Week (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $69.38 million and approximately $403,257.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 539,035,122 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

