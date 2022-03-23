Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,537. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

