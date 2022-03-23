Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.