Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $15.54

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.00. Talos Energy shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 5,175 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,728,570 shares of company stock valued at $132,615,283. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

