TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. 19,719,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,875,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.