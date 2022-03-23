TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

NYSE:GS traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.61. 2,167,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,685. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.63 and a 200 day moving average of $379.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

