TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 149 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after buying an additional 694,471 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.15. 1,098,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $101.68 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.