TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,459 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,235,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.99. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

