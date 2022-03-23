TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 910 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.18 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.14. The company has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

