TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

