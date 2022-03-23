Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Price Target Cut to CHF 467

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from CHF 551 to CHF 467 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TCHBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $$380.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tecan Group has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $645.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.35.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

