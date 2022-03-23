TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.87. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 3,860 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.00 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 43.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,075,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 928,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

