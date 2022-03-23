TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TELA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 16,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.53.
In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 567,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 619,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,287. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
