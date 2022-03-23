TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TELA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 16,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 567,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 619,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,287. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

