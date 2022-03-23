Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Increases Dividend to $1.80 Per Share

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ternium to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE:TX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,859. Ternium has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ternium by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ternium by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.