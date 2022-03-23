Terracoin Market Capitalization Tops $384,245.02 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Terracoin has a total market cap of $384,245.02 and approximately $115.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,933.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.00835801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00209551 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025368 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

