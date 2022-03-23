Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 4,504,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,263,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

