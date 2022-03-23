Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 426,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.08. 4,815,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,112. The company has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

