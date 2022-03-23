The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Investec assumed coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,450 ($71.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($58.72) to GBX 4,700 ($61.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

BKGFF opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.