The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Investec assumed coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,450 ($71.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($58.72) to GBX 4,700 ($61.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFF opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.