The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 31,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.96. 327,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,483,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day moving average of $208.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

