The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,527,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,513,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $261.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

