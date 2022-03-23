The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29. The firm has a market cap of $367.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.99 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

