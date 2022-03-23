The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,759 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 300,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

