The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. 6,738,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

